Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC Swapneel Paul Reviewed Health Parameters

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), held a detailed review meeting on the district’s health parameters, with a special focus on critical public health initiatives. The review placed particular emphasis on maternal health indicators, immunization coverage among children, issues related to UDID and disability certificates, and the implementation of the PMJAY and Ayushman Bharat schemes. During the meeting, the DC assessed the current status of these programmes and discussed measures to strengthen service delivery, improve outreach and ensure timely benefits to eligible beneficiaries. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts among health and administrative officials to enhance healthcare access and outcomes across the district.

