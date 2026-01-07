Guwahati: DC Swapneel Paul holds first interaction with district officials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The newly appointed District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), Swapneel Paul, on Monday interacted with officers and staff of the district administration during a meeting held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office.

Addressing the gathering, Paul asked officials to ensure timely completion of assigned works and stressed the need for efficiency in public service delivery. He emphasized polite and courteous behaviour while dealing with the public and colleagues, and underlined the importance of teamwork and accountability. He urged officers and staff across departments to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and sincerity.

