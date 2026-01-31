Guwahati: DC Swapneel Paul reviewed progress of ongoing schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held at the District Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the progress of various ongoing developmental schemes being implemented across the district. Emphasizing timely execution, he directed the concerned officials to expedite the implementation of works and ensure effective delivery of benefits to the public. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Kalpana Deka, along with officials from the concerned departments, who presented updates on their respective sectors and discussed measures to overcome implementation challenges. The review meeting focused on strengthening coordination among departments and accelerating developmental activities for overall district growth.

