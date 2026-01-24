Kamrup-M District Commissioner Swapneel Paul reviews road safety measures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), Swapneel Paul, along with all members of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), today conducted a field review of various road safety parameters in the Chandmari area.

The on-site inspection focused on assessing traffic management, road conditions, pedestrian safety measures and compliance with road safety norms in the busy locality. The review aimed at identifying gaps and ensuring timely corrective measures to enhance safety for commuters and pedestrians.

DCP (Traffic), DCP (Central), ADC (Transport) and other members of the District Road Safety Committee were present during the field visit. Officials interacted on the ground and took note of issues requiring immediate attention. The District Commissioner emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among all departments concerned to improve road safety and reduce accidents, especially in high-traffic zones like Chandmari.

