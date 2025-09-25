Guwahati: Debate Competition to be held on October 17, 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College will host the first Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial North-East Inter-College/University debate competition on October 17, 2025. The event is being organized jointly by Dispur College and the Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial Trust to pay tribute to the eminent litterateur and Jnanpith Awardee.

The debate will see participation from students representing over 100 colleges and universities across the North-East, making it one of the largest youth intellectual gatherings in the region.

Principal of Dispur college and president of the organizing committee, Dr. Navajyoti Borah, said the initiative is both an academic exercise and a heartfelt homage to Dr. Bhattacharyya, whose writings continue to inspire conversations on indigenous identity and socio-political issues.

The debate will focus on the motion, “In the opinion of the house, eviction policy undertaken by the Government of Assam is the only way to protect the socio-political stability and indigenous identity of the state.” Each team will comprise two speakers, one for and one against the motion, with a maximum of two teams allowed per institution.

The competition carries attractive prizes: of Rs. 30,000 for the best team, Rs. 20,000 for the second best team, and individual prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 7,000 for the top three debaters, along with trophies and certificates.

