Gargaon College hosts inter-college debate competition

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College hosted the 32nd Tanu Konger Memorial All Assam Inter-College Debating Competition on Thursday facilitating yet another convergence of brilliant minds.

Renowned Academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta inaugurated the event. Expressing optimism about the debate, Dr Mahanta hoped that it would facilitate pragmatic and insightful deliberations on the topic ‘Eviction of encroachments will preserve the forest areas and secure the future of Indigenous people of Assam.’

Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, eminent writer and Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, was invited as the Speaker of the debate competition.

A total of 18 teams and 40 participants from various colleges across the State, including Cotton University, Assam Medical College Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University, JB University, Sibsagar University, Tezpur University, The Assam Royal Global University, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Kakojan College, MDKG College among others, participated in the event.

The Dibrugarh University team comprising Utpaljyoti Borah and Anwesha Choudhury bagged the best team award. The second best team award was grabbed by The Assam Royal Global University comprising Mujahidul Islam and Jananjay Dev whereas the third best team award went to JB Law College led by Gaurav Kashyap and Abhilash Kashyap. Rituraj Saikia of Gauhati University was adjudged as the best debater of the event.

