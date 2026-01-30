AZARA: Road safety awareness drive held at Majirgaon–Sualkuchi bridge site

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Construction work on the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting Majirgaon near Palasbari in South Kamrup and Sualkuchi in North Kamrup has been underway for the past one year and four months. The bridge, located a short distance from Guwahati, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the two riverbanks.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the construction firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), organized a Road Safety Awareness Programme on January 28 at both ends of the bridge—Majirgaon and Sualkuchi—with the objective of preventing road accidents in the construction zone and surrounding areas.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of Pankaj Rajput, Head of the Safety (EHS) Department of L&T. Officials of the company interacted with vehicle drivers commuting to and from the bridge construction site, as well as other motorists, and sensitized them on key aspects of road safety. The awareness drive highlighted strict adherence to traffic rules, compulsory helmet use by two-wheeler riders and pillion riders, mandatory seatbelt use for drivers and passengers of four-wheelers, and the importance of obeying traffic signals and road signage.

To further spread awareness among the general public, a road safety rally was also taken out with banners and posters carrying safety messages.

Also Read: Kamrup District to Host Road Safety Debate at S.B. Deora College