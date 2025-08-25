Guwahati: Decomposed body of woman was found in closed room

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman, Minu Bejbaruah, in a closed room in her house at Kailashpur in Lankeswar in Guwahati today. According to the local people, they noticed some sort of changes in the behaviour of the woman’s husband, Rinku Das, for about 15 days. The local people also did not see the women for around 15 days. With the local people smelling a stench from the area today, they informed the police. The police recovered the body and detained her husband. Forensic officials inspected the house and examined the site. Investigation is underway.

