Guwahati: Department of Biochemistry, AIIMS Hosts qPCR Workshop

GUWAHATI: The Department of Biochemistry, AIIMS Guwahati, organized a CME-cum-workshop on quantitative PCR in molecular diagnostics from December 12 to 13, 2025, in collaboration with the Association of Clinical Chemistry and Lab Medicine Practitioners. The programme aimed to enhance conceptual understanding and hands-on skills in qPCR among medical professionals and researchers.

The event drew faculty members, clinicians, residents, research scholars and postgraduate students from multiple disciplines. More than 25 delegates took part in the hands-on workshop, while over 100 attended the CME sessions. Experts discussed qPCR techniques, clinical applications and emerging trends, with sessions focusing on oncology, genetic disorders and future diagnostic directions.

