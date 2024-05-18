Guwahati: Destitute menace on footpaths aggravating

Guwahati: The problem of the rising number of destitute people has hardly been solved, despite announcements regarding action plans time and again. After being evacuated from near the Sukreswar Temple of the city, a large number of people have now decided to stay near the RBI Guwahati.

The footpaths near the RBI have now turned into homes for the destitute. They put up mosquito nets, bedding, and other belongings to block the entire footpath, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk. Also, they often attend nature's calls right where they stay, thus making the place stink and extremely unhygienic. This has turned into a menace for the students of Don Bosco School and Cotton University who use this road.

A large number of parents as well as boarders of Cotton College have raised a question as to why no action is being taken against them. It must be noted that shelter homes were set up for the destitute and beggars, but these people fled from such establishments, citing a lack of food and physical harassment.

