Railway Board member inspects N.F. Railway projects

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transforming the connectivity scenario of the north-eastern states by executing several railway projects under its ‘Capital Connectivity” projects and ‘Act East Policy’ of the Government of India. Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, recently inspected some important on-going railway projects of N.F. Railway from May 13th to May 15th, 2024.

Projects inspected include the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Project, the Jiribam-Imphal New Line Project, and the Agartala-Akhaura International Rail Connectivity Project.

On May 13, 2024, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, inspected the construction work of the Bhairabi-Sairang New Railway Line Project, which aims to connect the north-eastern state of Mizoram with the rest of the country through stable rail connectivity and is at an advanced stage of completion. About 93% of the project work has already been completed. The project aims to add 51.38 km of railway track in Mizoram state and consists of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. The total length of the tunnels in the project is 12,853 meters. The project consists of four stations. The tallest Pier of Bridge No. 196 of the project is 104 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, also inspected the construction work of the Jiribam-Imphal New Line Project on May 14, 2024. This project aims to connect the north-eastern state of Manipur with the rest of the country and is at an advanced stage of completion. The project is 111 km long and consists of 52 tunnels, 11 major bridges, and 129 minor bridges. The tallest pier railway bridge in the world, with a height of 141 metres, is being constructed in this project. About 77% of the project work has already been completed.

These projects will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the hilly states of Mizoram and Manipur, respectively. Once completed, it will help grow small-scale industries in the area, boosting socioeconomic growth. People in these states will get long-distance train access across the country with an uninterrupted supply of essential goods at a much lower cost.

Member Infrastructure also inspected the Agartala-Akhaura International Rail Connectivity Project on May 15, 2024, which will ink Bangladesh’s Akhaura station through an international immigration station at Nischintpur (Tripura). It will be a dual-gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange between India and Bangladesh.

This rail link will provide a great boost to the tourism sector, increase trade and commerce, and bolster the socioeconomic development of the two countries, a press release said.

