Guwahati Detentions: ‘BJP Wants to Silence Youth’s Voice’, Says Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: MP Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and APCC President, has strongly condemned the police detention of several Assamese youth, social media influencers, and activists in Guwahati who were peacefully expressing their opinions. In a statement issued via social media, he termed the administration's crackdown completely unacceptable, unjustified, and illegal. Reacting sharply to the incident, MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the ruling dispensation: "Why is the BJP so scared of the youth? Is the government terrified because the youth have rejected the BJP's divisive politics of Hindu-Muslim polarization?"

He alleged that a panicked BJP is mocking democratic norms and resorting to repressive tactics simply to steal the votes of young citizens and gag their free voices. He emphasized that in a functional democracy, suppressing criticism and free expression can never be tolerated.

Also Read: Assam Rifles organizes millet mela and nutrition awareness lecture at Lokra