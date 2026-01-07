Guwahati: Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav 2026 held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav 2026 was held at the premises of the Maa Kamakhya Temple on January 5 to mark Puhan Biya, the marriage anniversary of Maa Kamakhya Devi.

Jointly organized by festival directors Sangeeta Ghosh and Dr Meernanda Barthakur, founders of Kalpavriksh and Muktimangal, the annual festival featured performances by eminent classical dancers, including Padma Shri awardees Aruna Mohanty (Odissi) and Geeta Chandran (Bharatanatyam), and Mohiniattam exponent Divya Warier.

The event was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by temple and community representatives and formally opened by North-East Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava, who said such programmes strengthen spiritual values. Organizers said the participation of nationally and internationally acclaimed classical artistes remained a key highlight of the festival.

