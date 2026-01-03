Guwahati: Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav 2026 on January 5

GUWAHATI: The Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav 2026 will be held at the premises of the Maa Kamakhya Temple on January 5, 2026. The annual cultural festival is jointly organized by festival directors Sangeeta Ghosh and Dr Meernanda Barthakur, founders of the country’s leading cultural organizations Kalpavriksh and Muktimangal. The event is organized to mark the Puhan Biya, the marriage anniversary of Maa Kamakhya Devi. This year’s programme will feature performances by noted classical dancers, including Odissi exponent and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Mohanty, Bharatanatyam exponent and Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran and Mohiniattam exponent Divya Warier.

The festival has, over the years, emerged as an important platform for celebrating India’s classical dance traditions in a spiritual setting, drawing artistes and audiences from across the country. The organizers have requested the gracious presence of art lovers and connoisseurs to witness the performances and be part of the cultural celebrations on the day, a press release stated.

