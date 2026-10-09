Guwahati: Dhirenpara Durga Puja to go Green with Bamboo Pandal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 24th Durga Puja celebration at Itabhata in Dhirenpara, Guwahati, is set to blend traditional festivities with an eco-friendly approach, with the organisers opting for locally sourced materials and organic colours this year.

Organised by the Sri Sri Durga Puja Committee 2026 and Jai Hind Sporting Club, the puja committee has decided to keep the pandal free from plastic and other environmentally harmful materials.

The pandal will be crafted by local Assamese artists using bamboo and cloth, providing a platform for local talent while reducing the use of non-biodegradable materials during the festivities.

The Durga idol, too, will be prepared by local artisans. The organisers said harmful chemical colours would be avoided during the idol-making process and organic colours would be used instead, as part of efforts to minimise pollution.

The committee said the initiative was aimed at promoting a more environmentally conscious celebration without compromising on the traditional spirit of Durga Puja.

The puja, which was first organised in 2003, is being held for the 24th time this year, with an estimated budget of around Rs 6-7 lakh.

According to the organisers, the use of bamboo, cloth and other locally available materials is also intended to encourage and support local artists and artisans.

The committee said the eco-friendly initiative was an attempt to demonstrate that religious and cultural celebrations could be organised while keeping environmental concerns in mind.

With Durga Puja preparations gathering pace across Guwahati, the Dhirenpara celebration is expected to stand out for its emphasis on sustainability, traditional craftsmanship and local participation.

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