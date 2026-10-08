Assam: Historic Billeswar Devalaya gears up for Durga Puja and Belshar Book Fair

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Extensive preparations are underway for the 11-day Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations at the historic Billeswar Devalaya in Belshar, one of Assam's ancient Shaivite pilgrimage sites. Alongside the religious festivities, the temple premises will host the fourth annual Belshar Book Fair for six days from October 16 to 21.

The fourth edition of the 'Belshar Book Fair' will be held at the Belshar Inspection Bungalow premises from October 16 to 21, coinciding with the period from Maha Shashti to Vijaya Dashami. The book fair will be inaugurated at 5 pm on October 16 by the Nalbari District Commissioner and noted poet, Nibedan Das Patowary.

Also Read: Assam: Nrityangan honours clay artisans with community feast ahead of Durga Puja