Guwahati: Dilapidated condition of Hatigaon Chariali-Sijubari Chariali road

Guwahati: Because of the terrible state of the road that connects Hatigaon Chariali and Sijubari Chariali, the locals are at their wit’s end. Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the road remains plagued by flooding, potholes, and chaos. The Public Works Department (PWD), Dispur Division, had taken up the task of rebuilding the road, but other organizations such as Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd and Guwahati Jal Board have undone the repairs by digging up holes for their own work.

Local residents and business owners are incensed over the lack of coordination among departments, which has resulted in immense suffering for the public. “There is no coordination among the departments, leading to such chaos,” said a resident. “If they planned to dig holes for other work, it should have been done before the PWD reconstruction work.” The road’s condition has become a nightmare, especially during night hours, with mud-filled potholes making it impossible for commuters to navigate.

Business owners in the area are also bearing the brunt of the poor infrastructure. “We are facing huge losses due to the bad road conditions,” said a local businessman. “No one wants to come to this area because of the road, and it’s affecting our livelihood.” The area has witnessed several accidents due to the treacherous road conditions.

Despite repeated complaints to the PWD, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and local ward councillors, no tangible action has been taken. A senior citizen, who attempted to contact the PWD engineer, expressed frustration over the lack of response. “Initially, he responded and promised to work on the road, but now he is neither responding nor meeting us personally.” The citizen also highlighted the inadequate drainage system, which exacerbates flooding and damages the road.

Residents are running out of patience and have vowed to take drastic measures if their pleas continue to fall on deaf ears. “We were promised better road conditions before Durga Puja, but nothing has changed,” said a resident.

“We’ll wait for two or three more days, and if nothing improves, we’ll file a written complaint to the required authorities.” The community’s anger and disappointment are visible, and it remains to be seen how long they will tolerate the inaction of the authorities.

The Hatigaon Chariali-Sijubari Chariali road crisis serves as a stark reminder of the need for interdepartmental coordination and effective governance. As the city struggles to provide basic infrastructure to its citizens, the affected residents can only hope that their voices will be heard and their plight addressed sooner rather than later.

