Guwahati: Dipankar Kashyap launches ‘Zubeen’ collection in tribute to music icon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fashion designer Dipankar Kashyap unveiled a special collection titled ‘Zubeen’ on Monday in honour of the singer Zubeen Garg. The launch, organized by Spriha Production to mark the artiste’s 53rd birth anniversary, took place at the Gauhati Town Club in the presence of admirers and invited guests.

Kashyap presented sixteen men’s outfits inspired by Zubeen Garg’s distinctive fashion, incorporating gamosa, arnai and other traditional scarves into inventive headgear and garments. The pieces included hats, harem trousers, vibrant shirts, short kurtas, loose pyjamas and jackets, paired with bold accessories such as ear studs and neckpieces. The designer described the collection as his “Swan Song” dedicated to the beloved musician.

Eighteen male models showcased the designs on the runway under the choreography of Harsh Gautam, a well-known fashion choreographer from Delhi. The show began with a tribute by Kashyap to the Heartthrob of Assam, followed by a dance performance by Pratyusha Hazarika. The ramp walk featured live renditions of Zubeen Garg’s songs performed by Jintu Kakati and his band, The Highlights.

