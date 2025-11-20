Guwahati Hosts Grand Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg

During the ceremony, Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, was felicitated on his behalf. In her address, she said it was heartening to see people coming together in the way Zubeen always wished. She urged everyone to carry forward his legacy with unity and dedication.

Palmee also voiced deep concern over the lack of clarity surrounding Zubeen’s death. “It has been more than two months, and we still do not know what actually happened on that day. We are hopeful that the administration, officials, the respected Chief Minister and the judicial system will help bring out the truth. We want justice,” she said.