Guwahati Hosts Grand Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A grand musical tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg was organised in Guwahati on November 19, bringing together artists and admirers from across Assam. The event, held at the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari, was hosted by “Konthoxilpi Axom” and featured more than 500 singers and 80 instrumentalists performing on a single stage.
The programme, titled “Zubeen-Jonak Kontholoi Xuror Orghya”, celebrated Zubeen’s musical legacy through Borgeet, folk songs, ethnic tunes and modern compositions. Over 200 artistes participated, creating a powerful and emotional tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.
Popular singer Papon added a special touch to the evening with his performance of “Pritir Xubaxe”, sung at the request of Garima Saikia Garg.
During the ceremony, Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, was felicitated on his behalf. In her address, she said it was heartening to see people coming together in the way Zubeen always wished. She urged everyone to carry forward his legacy with unity and dedication.
Palmee also voiced deep concern over the lack of clarity surrounding Zubeen’s death. “It has been more than two months, and we still do not know what actually happened on that day. We are hopeful that the administration, officials, the respected Chief Minister and the judicial system will help bring out the truth. We want justice,” she said.
The evening was filled with music, emotion and remembrance, reflecting Zubeen Garg’s enduring impact on Assam’s cultural landscape.