Guwahati: Directorate of Archaeology, Assam is organising a seminar on burial traditions on May 25 and 26

Guwahati: The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, under the umbrella of the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, is organising an international seminar on "Recent Archaeological Pursuits in Burial Traditions of South Asia and South East Asia" on May 25 and 26.

The welcome address for this seminar shall be delivered by Ranjan Sharma, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department. The Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, Y.S. Rawat, shall grace the occasion as the chief guest. The keynote address shall be delivered by Prof. J.N. Phukan, Padmashree awardee; the guest of honour shall be Janhwij Sharma, Additional Director General (Conservation, World Heritage, NCF) of the Archaeological Survey of India; and the distinguished guest shall be Dr. Anura Manatunga, Professor University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka; and Dr. S.K. Manjul, Additional Director General (Archaeology, Institute of Archaeology, and Iconic Site), Archaeological Survey of India, a press release said.

