Guwahati: Directorate of VAC, Assam caught Superintendent taking Bribe

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Wednesday apprehended Naguib Khan, Superintendent of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Sivasagar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 at his office chamber in the District Commissioner’s office. According to officials, Khan had initially demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant for processing bills related to the transportation and distribution of rice of a co-operative society. After negotiation, the demand was reduced to Rs 8,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Directorate, which laid a trap. The tainted money was seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and Khan was arrested after sufficient evidence was found against him. A case has been registered at ACB Police Station (Case No. 50/2025) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Legal follow-up action is underway.

