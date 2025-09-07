Guwahati: Man caught taking bribe of Rs 5,000 in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday arrested a government employee on charges of bribery. The accused, identified as Nabajyoti Deka, who was serving as a UD Assistant at the Directorate of Health Services in Hengerabari, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. According to police, Deka allegedly demanded money in exchange for clearing bills. Acting on a complaint, vigilance officials laid a trap and nabbed him while taking the bribe.

