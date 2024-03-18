Guwahati: Teenage Girl Goes Missing From Residence

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a teenage girl aged 16 years residing in Beltola Survey area of Guwahati has gone missing.
The missing girl has been identified as Neha Kumari, who disappeared from her home on the night of March 17, leaving her family utterly worried about her well-being.
Neha's father revealed that his daughter had stepped out of their house at around 6:25 PM on Sunday, after which, she has not been seen and they have been unable to contact her.
It is to be noted that no one was present at the residence when she went out.
The family, staying in a rented house in the locality, grew increasingly concerned as their daughter did not return home overnight.
The distressed family's attempt to trace Neha's whereabouts went in vain, following which, they were compelled to approach the police to seek their much-needed assistance in this matter.
The efforts by the cop to find the missing girl are currently ongoing and it has been suspected that unidentified individuals may have abducted her.
Further investigation is underway. This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, two girls who went missing from Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district were rescued.
According to preliminary reports, the family members of the missing girls recovered them from Bihar.
Reports further informed that the girls were rescued while they were traveling from Bangalore.
Furthermore, reports said that the missing girls returned to West Bengal's Siliguri along with their respective guardians.
The guardians of the girls have alleged that no assistance were provided to them by the police pertaining to this incident.
Moreover, the father of one of the girl have also claimed that a youth going by the name of Biki alias Huzel Ahmed was sighted inside the moving train.
