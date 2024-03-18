Guwahati: Teenage Girl Goes Missing From Residence

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a teenage girl aged 16 years residing in Beltola Survey area of Guwahati has gone missing.

The missing girl has been identified as Neha Kumari, who disappeared from her home on the night of March 17, leaving her family utterly worried about her well-being.

Neha's father revealed that his daughter had stepped out of their house at around 6:25 PM on Sunday, after which, she has not been seen and they have been unable to contact her.

It is to be noted that no one was present at the residence when she went out.