Guwahati: Discussion on ‘social reality in Assamese novels’ held at Book Fair

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A discussion session on “Social Reality in Assamese Novels: Contemporary Perspectives” was held at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Auditorium as part of the ongoing Assam Book Fair at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground.

Organized jointly by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association under the state government’s “Book Year” initiative, the fair has been underway in Guwahati since December 24 after being successfully hosted in seven other cities across Assam.

Inaugurating the session, eminent litterateur Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury said that social reality is an essential element of Assamese novels. He described the novel as an imaginative form deeply rooted in reality, asserting that literature cannot be created by excluding lived experiences. He noted that while some aspects of reality may not be directly visible or tangible, they are nonetheless real and deserve representation in literature.

Dev Choudhury observed that societal changes brought about by industrialization have added new dimensions to social reality, which has been reflected in novels over time. He emphasized that the realities of oppressed and marginalized communities differ from those of other social groups and must be portrayed authentically. He also cautioned against presenting characters merely as ideological mouthpieces, stating that imposed narratives do not constitute genuine social reality.

The session was moderated by Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, who said that society evolves organically and that social reality is not confined to any single class. Each social group, she noted, experiences its own reality. She cited contemporary social changes—such as career-oriented decisions influencing parenthood—as present-day realities that merit literary exploration. Pujari added that novels mirror society and that literature and music play a vital role in sustaining humanity.

Speaking as a discussant, Sahitya Akademi award-winning novelist Jayanta Madhab Bora said that social reality in literature involves giving voice to ordinary people. He differentiated between realism and social reality, noting that socially grounded literature speaks for those who often remain unheard. He added that while writers need not belong to a particular profession to write about it, thorough research and keen observation are essential.

Another discussant, Dr Lipika Talukdar, Associate Professor and writer from Radha Govinda Baruah College, said that novels possess a unique power to capture the totality of life, which naturally encompasses social reality. She noted that major social and historical changes—ranging from invasions and the freedom movement to Partition and the Sino-Indian War—have found reflection in novels across languages, including Assamese literature.

Later in the evening, cultural competitions on the sixth day of the book fair featured performances by Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Boragaon; Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Beltola; and Pragjyotish College.

