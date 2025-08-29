Guwahati: Dispur College Celebrates 47th Foundation Day in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Dispur College marked its 47th Foundation Day at the Pratima Barua Pandey Auditorium with a celebration that combined academic milestones, cultural performances, and tributes to Assam’s history.

The day began with the hoisting of the college flag and a solemn homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation. The college’s annual wall magazine Prerona, published by the Students’ Union (2024–25), was inaugurated, setting the tone for the day-long programme. In his welcome address, Principal Dr. Navajyoti Borah highlighted the institution’s recent achievements, including the receipt of the Letter of Intent from NCTE for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), approval of postgraduate programmes in seven departments, and the upcoming submission of the application for autonomous status.

The celebrations also saw the release of the Annual College Magazine Dispurian and four peer-reviewed research publications edited by faculty members of the Departments of History, English, Centre for IKS, and the Women’s Cell. A handwritten Assamese magazine Pravah, curated by the Department of Assamese, was also unveiled.

Delivering the Annual Foundation Day Lecture, Prof. Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar of Gauhati University, spoke on “NEP 2020 from a Historical Perspective.” Tracing the evolution of academic traditions from Takshashila and Bologna to present-day reforms, he stressed the need to shift from rote learning to fostering creativity and critical thinking among students.

Awards were conferred in various categories: Best Department (English), Best NSS Volunteers (Biplav Dutta and Pooja Singh), Best Graduates Sabnam Khan (Arts), Leeza Bhagawati (Commerce), Ashif Iqbal Haque (BBA), Bipanchi Alabbyanl, Best Readers, and 100% Attendance achievers. The NSS awards, sponsored by Dr. Sunita Agarwalla in memory of her parents, were presented in the presence of Sutibra Malakar, Programme Officer of the NSS Unit.

