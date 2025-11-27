Guwahati: Dispur College celebrates Constitution Day 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College commemorated Constitution Day 2025 with a vibrant and immersive day-long celebration on Wednesday, organized by the College’s NSS Unit under the national theme “Hamara Samvidhaan, Hamara Swabhimaan.” The campus was transformed into a dynamic showcase of India’s constitutional heritage, drawing wide appreciation from students, faculty and visitors.

The programme began with an impressive Costume Tribute, where NSS volunteers portrayed iconic national leaders and constitution makers including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Benegal Narsing Rau, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Hansa Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Dakshayini Velayudhan, Annie Besant, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, Kushal Konwar, Kanaklata Barua and Bharat Mata.

Vice-Principal Indrani Choudhury Mahanta led the floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, followed by a collective reading of the Preamble of the Constitution by faculty members, students and NSS volunteers. She, along with IQAC Coordinator Dr. Mamoni Kalita and in the presence of NSS Programme Officer Mr. Sutibra Malakar, later declared the winners of the Costume Tribute competition.

The morning session concluded with a spirited rendition of Vande Mataram and enthusiastic participation at a themed photo booth.

Also Read: Constitution Day observed in Nagaon; Congress accuses BJP