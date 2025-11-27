Constitution Day observed in Nagaon; Congress accuses BJP of undermining democracy

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon District Congress Committee in collaboration with the Nagaon District Congress Sevadal observed the constitution day at Nagaon on Wednesday.

As part of the celebration, a mega rally was taken out from the Swahid Bhavan to the Rajiv Bhavan, carrying placards with the slogan ‘Save Constitution, Save Country.’

Addressing a gathering at the Rajiv Bhavan, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the current BJP government in Assam was trying to destroy democracy and establish a monarchy. He criticized the government for selling 40,000 bighas of land to outsiders and neglecting the welfare of the indigenous people. Gogoi urged the people to utilize government schemes and benefits while rejecting the BJP’s attempts to politicize them. He also slammed the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, for promoting liquor shops in the state while shutting down educational institutions.

MP Pradyut Bordoloi emphasized the importance of protecting the Constitution, which he said was under threat from the BJP government. He recalled the Congress party’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and its values. MP Rakibul Hussain also spoke at the event, assuring the people that the Congress party stands with them in their struggle for justice.

