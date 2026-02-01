Guwahati: Dispur College holds computer training for Cooperative Department officials

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A six-day computer training programme aimed at enhancing digital skills of government personnel was successfully organized at Dispur College for officers and officials under the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam.

The program, conducted from January 21 to January 31, 2026, was organised by the Dispur College Multipurpose Cooperative Society in association with the Department of Professional Studies at the college and in collaboration with the Cooperative Department of Assam. The training involved around 200 officials from various district offices across the state.

The initiative was designed to strengthen digital proficiency among government officials and reduce dependency on manual processes. During the program, participants received both theoretical and practical training on fundamental computer operations, along with exposure to advanced technologies, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance workplace efficiency. Hands-on sessions were also conducted on various digital applications and government portals to improve productivity and streamline official work.

Kon Sharma, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam, and Nayanjyoti Barman, Cooperative Education Officer, Assam, attended the inaugural ceremony of the training programme. In his welcome address, Dr Navajyoti Borah, Principal of Dispur College, emphasized the importance of computer literacy in the present era of rapid technological advancement and digital transformation, stating that digital competence has become a fundamental necessity in professional life.

The program was conducted under the guidance of Narayan Konowar, registrar of cooperative societies in Assam, and Dr. Navajyoti Borah, principal of Dispur College. The event was supervised by Dr Sashi Mohan Das, Secretary of the Dispur College Multipurpose Co-operative Society, along with Bijoyeta Saha, Programme Coordinator, and Pallabi Kashyap, Assistant Programme Coordinator.

Also Read: Guwahati: Dispur College celebrates Constitution Day 2025