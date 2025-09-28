Dispur College pays heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College on Friday honoured the legacy of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through a special tribute organized by the institution. After the untimely demise of the legendary artiste, the college, under the leadership of Principal Dr. Naba Jyoti Bora, has been celebrating his life and music. Professors, students, and staff have continuously paid homage by playing his songs, and an eternal lamp was kept burning until the day of his cremation as a mark of respect.

During the event, Dr. Bora announced the dedication of the college’s student rest corner in Zubeen Garg’s name to preserve his memory for future generations. He highlighted the artiste’s love for conversations, quoting his belief that “conversation is life itself,” and encouraged students to keep his spirit alive through creative activities. In addition, a rest room on campus has been named after Zubeen Garg, and the iconic song “Mayabini” has been permanently inscribed alongside a life-size portrait of the artiste within the college premises.

The homage concluded with a moving rendition of “Mayabini” by the Dispur College family, organized and coordinated by the Head of the Assamese Department, Ajit Prasad Sharma, leaving attendees with a poignant reminder of Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy in Assam’s cultural landscape.

