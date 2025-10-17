Guwahati: Dispur Police Apprehends Two with Heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of Dispur Police Station arrested two individuals from Khanapara here.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officials intercepted a scooter bearing registration number AS25S2358 at Khanapara and apprehended two individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Md. Amir Hamza, 39, and Azibor Rahman, 35, both residents of Chaigaon. During the operation, the officers recovered a soap case containing 14.06 grams of heroin from the suspects.

