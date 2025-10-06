Guwahati: Two held with heroin in Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major drive against drug trafficking, a team from Dispur Police Station apprehended two persons near Khanapara, opposite the Veterinary College, based on specific intelligence inputs. The accused have been identified as Sanjeet Roy (30) of Swadesh Nagar and Bishal Bhujel (22) of Hastinapur, 9 Mile. During the operation, police recovered a soap case containing 12.54 grams of heroin from their possession. Both accused have been taken into custody, and legal action has been initiated.

