Guwahati: Dispur Police arrest eight persons in theft case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested eight persons in connection with a theft case. The arrested persons were identified as Sanjib Das, 26, of Hengrabari; Ratan Barman, 30, of Mushalpur; Raju Das, 30, of Bharalumukh; Mainuddin Ali, 20, of Mukalmua; Safiqul Islam, 26, of Juria; Shivankar Das, 22, of Khanapara; Chandan Chetry, 35, of Khanapara; and Kankan Baishya, 23, of Khanapara. Legal action was initiated against the arrested persons.

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