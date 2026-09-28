Basistha Police arrest two members of inter-state theft gang in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged members of an inter-state 'Irani' gang in connection with a series of theft and snatching cases in Guwahati. The arrested persons were identified as Aniket Das and Kishan Kumar, both residents of Katihar in Bihar.

Police recovered a motorcycle bearing the registration number AS01 DY 8362, which allegedly carried a fake number plate, from their possession. They also seized gold chains, two sets of master keys, metal rods and three packets of 'bandar kekowa'.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in chain-snatching and targeting people after they withdrew money from banks. Police suspected their involvement in similar incidents in Guwahati, other parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

The two accused were apprehended during an operation conducted by Basistha Police in Guwahati.

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