Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Hotel Employee for Knifing Acquaintance in Alcohol-Fueled Altercation

GUWAHATI: A violent altercation at Dispur Last Gate ended with an arrest on Thursday night. Dispur Police apprehended an employee of Shiv Dham Hotel, named Robin Biswas, for attacking a worker of a restaurant, Munna, with a knife.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Munna visited the restaurant for work purposes. Unfortunately, both Robin and Munna were under the influence of alcohol at the time, which allegedly led to the altercation. The two men have been acquaintances for a long time, making the attack all the more shocking. The police took Biswas into custody when informed of the incident. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a city hospital for immediate medical treatment.

