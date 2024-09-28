Guwahati: Biker Dies in Fatal Accident on Ganeshguri Flyover

GUWAHATI: A biker died instantly on spot in a terrible traffic accident that happened at the Ganeshguri flyover on Thursday night. The biker, identified as Dibakar Phukan, was a resident of Lichubagan, Guwahati.

The incident happened about 9:10 p.m. when the two-wheeler was struck by a freight-laden vehicle. The motorcycle was severely damaged, and the driver of the freight vehicle fled the scene immediately.

Significant traffic congestion was caused by the accident along RG Baruah Road, which hindered access to GS Road at the Ganeshguri roundabout. A traffic official from the Dispur Police Station said, "The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and an investigation is going on."

