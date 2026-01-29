Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Two Persons in Theft Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police arrested two persons in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 48/2026 and recovered two stolen batteries during an operation conducted outside Guwahati. Acting on the case, a police team traced and apprehended the accused from Hajo. The arrested individuals were identified as Sohid Ali, aged 25, and Rekibur Rahman, aged 26, both residents of Hajo. Police recovered two batteries believed to have been stolen and linked to the case.

