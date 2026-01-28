Guwahati: Fatasil Ambari Police Nab Six in Major Theft Ring Bust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested six habitual offenders following an investigation into a recent theft case in Guwahati, officials said. The arrests were made after sustained probing led police to identify the accused as part of a gang involved in multiple thefts across the city. The accused were identified as Tushar Shil and Bittu Shaw, both aged 22 and residents of Dhopolia, Moinul Hoque (30) of Machkhowa, Rahul Paswan (20) of Manpara, Prakash Sarkar (40) of Dhirenpara, and Abdul Mallik (22) of Hatigaon. During the operation, police recovered 154 grams of stolen gold ornaments estimated to be worth around Rs 23 lakh. Cash amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh was also seized from their possession.

