Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrested Three Cyber Fraudsters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested three alleged cyber offenders in Guwahati, dealing a blow to a suspected online fraud network operating from the city. The accused were identified as Saden Basumatary, Dina Singh and Ganga Chandra Brahma.

Police said the trio hailed from Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon districts and had been staying in the Six Mile and Panjabari areas to run their operations. Investigators revealed that the accused had shifted base to Guwahati to carry out cyber-related crimes while remaining under the radar.

According to officials, the accused had allegedly been using multiple fake bank accounts to channel money obtained through fraudulent means from unknown locations. Their activities came to light during a probe into a series of cyber fraud cases, following which Dispur Police tracked their movements and apprehended them.

