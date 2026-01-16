Guwahati: Dispur Police Crack Theft Cases in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station acted on specific intelligence related to a theft case and intercepted an e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS01 TC 1438. During the operation, the police apprehended two alleged culprits, identified as Areaj Khan (28) of Hohabul Bridge, Barpeta, and Kalam Khan (36) of Karuwaapara, Barpeta. Following their apprehension, the police recovered one Remote Radio Unit (RRU) belonging to a mobile tower from their possession. In a separate development, a team from Basistha Police Station recovered a stolen Activa scooty bearing registration number AS01-FF-5716. The vehicle was intercepted at Ganeshnagar along the Assam–Meghalaya border on January 13. After completing due diligence and verification, the recovered scooty was handed over to its lawful owner.

