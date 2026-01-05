Guwahati

Guwahati: Swift police action leads to arrest of three in theft cases

Police teams in Guwahati cracked two separate theft cases and recovered stolen items following swift operations, officials said.
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams in Guwahati cracked two separate theft cases and recovered stolen items following swift operations, officials said. A team from Gorchuk Police Station acted promptly on a theft complaint lodged from Katakipara and solved the case within eight hours. During the operation, the police apprehended two accused, identified as Biswajit Boro, 22, a resident of Katakipara in Gorchuk, and Suraj Rabha, 29, of Sonali Path in Dispur. From their possession, the police recovered a laptop along with its charger, three mobile phones and a silver coin. In another case, personnel from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Safikul Islam of Dhuperghat from Lakhipur in Goalpara district in connection with a theft reported on December 10, 2025, at Jyotikuchi. The police recovered two stolen mobile phones, including a Samsung Galaxy S24 and a OnePlus handset, along with a chain from the accused.

