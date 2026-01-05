Guwahati: Swift police action leads to arrest of three in theft cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams in Guwahati cracked two separate theft cases and recovered stolen items following swift operations, officials said. A team from Gorchuk Police Station acted promptly on a theft complaint lodged from Katakipara and solved the case within eight hours. During the operation, the police apprehended two accused, identified as Biswajit Boro, 22, a resident of Katakipara in Gorchuk, and Suraj Rabha, 29, of Sonali Path in Dispur. From their possession, the police recovered a laptop along with its charger, three mobile phones and a silver coin. In another case, personnel from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Safikul Islam of Dhuperghat from Lakhipur in Goalpara district in connection with a theft reported on December 10, 2025, at Jyotikuchi. The police recovered two stolen mobile phones, including a Samsung Galaxy S24 and a OnePlus handset, along with a chain from the accused.

