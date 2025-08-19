Guwahati: Mobile thief and bike lifter arrested in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has intensified its crackdown on habitual offenders with back-to-back arrests.

In the first case, a team apprehended two accused from Udaynagar, Kainadhara, in connection with a mobile theft reported at Khanapara on August 15. The accused have been identified as Sumitra Barman (53) and Rajdeep Barman (33). Police recovered a Samsung S23 Ultra, along with other stolen phones and crime-related clothing. Legal action has been initiated.

In a separate incident, habitual bike lifter Riyajul Islam alias Rijul (26) of Dakhingaon was re-arrested less than 12 hours after being released from jail. A team from Basistha nabbed him from Dakhingaon, recovering a stolen red Ntorq scooter and clothing used during the crime. Police described his frequent arrests as a “repeat mode” cycle of theft and re-incarceration.

