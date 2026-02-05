Guwahati: Dispur Police intercept vehicle carrying stolen PWD iron slabs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, an EGPD team from Dispur police station intercepted a Bolero pickup on RG Baruah Road and uncovered the illegal transportation of government property. The operation was carried out as part of routine surveillance aimed at curbing theft of public assets.

Police said the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01PC3779, was stopped for inspection and the driver was identified as Munindra Deka. During the check, officers found old iron slabs belonging to the Public Works Department loaded onto the pickup without any valid authorization or supporting documents.

Following the detection, the police seized both the vehicle and the iron slabs. The accused was taken into custody for questioning, and a case was registered in connection with the illegal removal and transportation of government materials.

Also Read: Guwahati police arrest six, recover stolen items worth Rs 23 lakh