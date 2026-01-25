Guwahati police arrest six, recover stolen items worth Rs 23 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police apprehended six alleged thieves involved in multiple citywide thefts, recovering gold ornaments and cash valued at around Rs 23 lakh.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bitu Show, Tushar Sheel, Rahul Paswan, Rakesh Sarkar, Abdul Malik and Moinul Haque. Police seized gold jewellery and approximately Rs 50,000 in cash from the gang. Authorities stated that the group had been actively involved in a series of theft incidents across the city.

