Guwahati: Dispur Police seized fake currency and fake gold in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police carried out a raid near the Zoo area following specific intelligence inputs and recovered counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 36,45,000 from a rented house. The team also seized a printer, specialized machine papers and other materials allegedly used for manufacturing fake notes. Police apprehended three individuals identified as Sufiya Khatun of Barpeta, Mainul Ali of Bihpuria and Mahidul Bhiyan of Barpeta. In a separate operation, Hatigaon Police conducted a raid at a rented house on Pragati Path based on intelligence leads and seized fake gold items weighing 614 grams. Two suspects, identified as Abdul Barek of Naoboicha in Lakhimpur and Ariful Islam of Lakhipur in Goalpara, were taken into custody.

Also Read: Guwahati Fake Gold Trade Busted: Trader Arrested