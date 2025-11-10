Guwahati: Fake gold trade busted, trader arrested with counterfeit gold

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has increasingly become a key transit point for the movement of smuggled goods across the Northeast, prompting intensified police action against counterfeit and illegal gold trading. In a recent operation, Satgaon Police arrested a fake gold trader in possession of fake gold during a raid in the city.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Rashid, aged 29, a resident of Darrang district. Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, a team from Satgaon Police Station carried out a raid at Rashid’s residence near Gogoi Path (Mehbuba Store) in Surya Nagar, Satgaon. During the search, police seized 1.607 kilograms of counterfeit gold along with two mobile phones.

According to police officials, Abdul Rashid had been operating a fake gold racket for quite some time, deceiving customers and evading detection by law enforcement. Several people had reportedly fallen victim to his fraudulent activities, purchasing the imitation gold believing it to be genuine. Following multiple complaints lodged by victims, police intensified their investigation, which ultimately led to Rashid’s arrest.

The accused was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The police have launched further investigations to trace the network involved in the counterfeit gold trade.

