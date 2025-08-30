Cachar police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, one arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a successful raid on Thursday night, a Cachar police team intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi area in Lakhipur and apprehended one Md Firoj Ahmed of Sonai.

SSP Numal Mahatta said that during a thorough search, the police team recovered 35 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing about 410 grams concealed inside a spare tyre in the vehicle. The psychotropic substances were worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the black market, the SSP claimed. The psychotropic substances were being illegally transported from Kolashib. On Tuesday night, the Cachar police had seized another big consignment of smuggled narcotics near Silchar.

