Guwahati: District-level Youth Parliament held in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A district-level Youth Parliament for students under Kamrup (Metro) was held on Thursday at the Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology (GUIST) conference hall. The event was organized by the District Administration, Kamrup (M), in collaboration with Gauhati University, under the theme "Climate Change and Sustainability: Youth-led Solutions for a Better Future in India."

Around 90 students from various schools and colleges participated in the mock parliamentary session, which recreated the spirit of India's democratic process. Participants took on key parliamentary roles, including the Prime Minister, Ministers, and Opposition members, as they debated pressing issues related to climate change, sustainable development, and policy innovation.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, and Sumit Sattawan, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M), who lauded the initiative for encouraging civic awareness and leadership among youth.

Addressing the gathering, officials from the university and district administration highlighted the importance of empowering young minds to become active contributors to environmental sustainability and public policy.

The participants were evaluated by a panel of academic experts based on their articulation, reasoning, and understanding of the parliamentary process.

The event was coordinated by the District Administration with support from Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (M).

