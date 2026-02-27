Guwahati: Driver arrested after drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: West Guwahati Police have carried out another operation against narcotic substances, seizing drugs worth approximately Rs 3 crore during an operation near the Swahid Smarak area in West Boragaon.

The contraband was recovered from a Magic vehicle bearing registration number AS01TC4793. Police seized 10 kilograms of ganja and 10,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Riazul Ali, has been arrested in connection with the case. According to police sources, Riazul had allegedly been transporting illegal substances under the guise of working as a driver for a considerable period.

