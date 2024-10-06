Guwahati: Driver Kills Wife’s Lover In Bharalumukh; Initially Disguised As Accident

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of event, the driver of an Assam Government official was apprehended for killing a local fruit and vegetable vendor in Guwahati.
According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, the incident was initially considered as a road accident but a different angle has been found after digging deeper into this case.
Investigations have revealed that it is a classic case of premeditated murder triggered by feelings of jealousy and revenge.
The tragic incident took place near Pragjyotish College under Bharalumukh police station in Guwahati on the night of October 3.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Taibuddin Ahmed who has found grievously injured and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries the following day.
The vehicle used in the heinous crime happens to be a Mahindra Bolero car with “Government of Assam” written on its bonnet. It belonged to the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program and was used by the Joint Director of the program who was attending a meeting at the Assam Water Centre in Basistha.
The culprit has been identified as Lal Hussain Ali, a 43-year-old government driver who confessed to the crime.
On the night of the crime, Ali, who was driving his boss’s vehicle, waited near Shantipur main road, anticipating the victim’s return from work.
When his target appeared, Ali deliberately rammed his vehicle into the victim, dragging him for approximately 400 meters before fleeing the scene.
During interrogation, it was discovered that Ali had been cultivating a sense of resentment towards Taibuddin Ahmed due to the latter’s affair with his second wife, Anjuma Begum.
The bitterness stemmed from the fact that the victim had been living with his wife in a rented house in Shantipur, under Bharalumukh police station.
It has come to light that Anjuma Begum had left her husband to live with Taibuddin Ahmed, who had himself been involved in multiple relationships prior to this.
Lal Hussain Ali has been arrested by the Guwahati police who have also seized the vehicle used in the crime. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigations are underway.
