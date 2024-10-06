Guwahati: Driver Kills Wife’s Lover In Bharalumukh; Initially Disguised As Accident

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of event, the driver of an Assam Government official was apprehended for killing a local fruit and vegetable vendor in Guwahati.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, the incident was initially considered as a road accident but a different angle has been found after digging deeper into this case.

Investigations have revealed that it is a classic case of premeditated murder triggered by feelings of jealousy and revenge.

The tragic incident took place near Pragjyotish College under Bharalumukh police station in Guwahati on the night of October 3.