Guwahati: Reckless Driving Leads To Collision Between Two Buses In Ganeshguri

GUWAHATI: A horrifying road accident has come to light in Guwahati's bustling Ganeshguri area during the afternoon hours today.

It involved two city buses who were allegedly racing against each other despite carrying passengers. The rash driving and reckless behaviour of the two bus drivers led to a collision.

The impact was such that the windows of one of the buses got completed shattered with some glass particles falling inside the bus while the rest fell on the Ganeshguri flyover road where the mishap was reported to have taken place.

Both the buses belonged to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and had registration numbers 2598 and 2531.