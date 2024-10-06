Guwahati: Reckless Driving Leads To Collision Between Two Buses In Ganeshguri

GUWAHATI: A horrifying road accident has come to light in Guwahati's bustling Ganeshguri area during the afternoon hours today.
It involved two city buses who were allegedly racing against each other despite carrying passengers. The rash driving and reckless behaviour of the two bus drivers led to a collision.
The impact was such that the windows of one of the buses got completed shattered with some glass particles falling inside the bus while the rest fell on the Ganeshguri flyover road where the mishap was reported to have taken place.
Both the buses belonged to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and had registration numbers 2598 and 2531.
Reportedly, no passengers were injured in this incident but an individual sustained a minor cut as a droplet of blood could be seen in his hand.
The passengers were left fuming by this irresponsible act that has traumatized them. A man was heard pointing out the attitude of the bus staff as he complained that the bus driver and the conductor were least bothered about the safety and well-being of its passengers.
